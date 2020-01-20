Here’s how you can open websites in IE Mode on Microsoft Edge

Back in Build 2019, Microsoft announced IE Mode for Microsoft Edge users which allowed them to open websites in Internet Explorer. While it’s hard to imagine using Internet Explorer in 2019, there are still legacy websites which require Internet Explorer to run. The feature was aimed at Enterprise users who were using Internet Explorer separately to use legacy websites.

If you’re someone who uses Internet Explorer then you can follow the steps below to enable IE Mode in Microsoft Edge and save yourself some trouble.

Head to edge://flags and look for “Enable IE Integration” flag. Now click on the drop-box and select IE Mode and relaunch the browser to save changes.

Now right-click on Edge shortcut and click on Properties. Now add “–ie-mode-test” (without quote) to the end of Target field. The target field should now look something like “C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge Beta\Application\msedge.exe” –ie-mode-test

Now click Apply and Ok. Click on continue if you’re prompted with a UAC asking for permission.

This should enable IE Mode on Edge. Once done, you will need to follow the steps below to visit websites in IE Mode. Make sure you are using the same shortcut which you just modified.

Open a new website in Microsoft Edge.

Now click on the three dots in the top right corner (…) and select More Tools>Open sites in Internet Explorer mode.

This should enable IE Mode for all the websites in the active tab. You will, however, see a notification stating that you’re using an unsupported command-line flag. You can safely ignore it but it will show up on every launch.

Via Techdows