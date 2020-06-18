We reported last week that Microsoft has disabled the Fresh Start feature in Windows 10 May 2020 Update and are now directing users to Reset your PC, which unlike Fresh Start does not remove third-party antivirus software and all 3rd party OEM apps that don’t come standard with Windows.

If you still want that fresh clean install feature, HTNovo has found a simple way to uncover the hidden Fresh Start wizard, which still happens to be present in the OS.

To activate Fresh Start and perform a clean re-install of your OS, which will remove all your apps, but should retain your data (at your own risk):

Right Click on Start

Select Windows PowerShell (admin) from the pop-up menu.

Click Yes to UAC Control.

In the PowerShell window, type the following command: systemreset -cleanpc

Press Enter

Microsoft’s management of the issue has been somewhat bizarre and shambolic, and the company has still not explained why it removed the Fresh Start option from the OS. Hopefully, Microsoft plans to restore the option in the future and not require Windows users to use complicated workarounds.