OnePlus 8T 5G is no longer just a rumor as the OnePlus today has confirmed that the smartphone will launch globally on October 14. And since we’re only a few days away from the release date, we’re now starting to get all kinds of important information related to the 8T 5G handset. The details about the specs of the smartphone leaked a long ago, and today, we have got the details on the pricing of the handset.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, the base model of the OnePlus 8T 5G, which offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will cost 799€ in Europe. OnePlus is planning to launch another variant for those who want more RAM and storage — OnePlus 8T with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This will cost 899€ — 100€ more than the base model of the 8T. The tipster further claims that the number will be the exact same in USD, which means the base model and the one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage should cost $799 and $899 respectively in the U.S.

For the sake of comparison, last year’s OnePlus 7T offers 8GB RAM and that’s about it, though you get to choose between 128GB storage and 256GB storage. This time around, both the storage capacity and memory capacity are different in the sense that, if you want to have more storage, you must choose the one that offers 12GB RAM, while choosing the one with less storage capacity means less RAM capacity. The reason behind this could be the fact that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro this year.

ONEPLUS 8T SPECS

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Rumor also has it that the 8T series will rock 65W Fast charging technology, which will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.