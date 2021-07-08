Microsoft is regularly making changes to how they offer Windows to home and enterprise users.

Today the Bluetooth SIG revealed all the different names for the SKUs of Windows 11 Microsoft will be offering.

Microsoft will be offering Windows 11 as Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, Windows 11 Mixed Reality.

It is not known yet what the differences between the different flavours are, but we assume these will mirror Windows 10, with features such as native support for Bitlocker in Windows 10 Pro which is missing in Windows 11 Home.

Microsoft is still actively developing the operating system, and reportedly will still be adding many features between now and its release, which is currently rumoured for around October 2021, at least for new hardware.

via MySmartPrice