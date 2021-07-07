When the first Windows 11 ISO leaked the OS was a somewhat disappointing update to Windows 10, being largely unchanged from Windows 10 except for the new start menu.

When the first Windows 11 Insider Build was released however the OS received a major visual update, with an improved notification centre, a reskinned Settings, a new Microsoft Store, more rounded corners, a new file explorer and more.

The OS is still a bit rough around the edges however, but the good news is that a lot of development work is still to take place.

Today the Windows Dev Twitter account confirmed that there was “much more to come” when it came to Windows 11 features, saying:

Hello there! Keep in mind that we'll be rolling out more and more features of Windows 11 Insider build in the next months, so we can try and tweak each feature correctly. — Windows Developer (@windowsdev) July 7, 2021

We got it! Just wanted to let you know that there's much more to come ? — Windows Developer (@windowsdev) July 7, 2021

According to the tweet, we should see these coming improvements in Insider builds well before its public release, so we should soon have a good idea of what Microsoft has in mind.

Which features do our readers think Microsoft need to add? Let us know below.