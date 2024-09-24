Have you been longing to try Spotify's AI Playlist? We've got some good news

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Spotify has recently been putting in a lot of AI features. Besides the AI DJ, which is now available in Spanish, the popular music streaming platform also launched the AI Playlist feature for folks in the UK and Australia back in April as a beta test.

And now, Spotify is ready to expand the now-in-beta feature to even more users, launching to Premium subscribers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, too.

As the name suggests, Spotify’s AI Playlist uses generative AI to create personalized playlists based on specific prompts. So, kind of like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, but more tailored for music—you can write prompts like “romantic date night music,” then the AI feature generates the playlist for you based on your moods, activities, listening history, or even emojis.

Last year, Spotify added the AI DJ feature and started testing it for Premium users in select markets, and it’s more than just a simple “smart shuffle.”

Unlike the “AI Playlist,” the AI DJ curates music by taking your music preference to create a dynamic playlist that changes genres as you listen. What’s even more impressive is that it has an AI voice (thanks to OpenAI’s genAI tech and dynamic voice platform from Sonatic) that acts like a real DJ, giving short intros about the music it’s playing next.