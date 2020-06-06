A new instalment in the Halo series may currently be in the works according to a job listing posted by 343 Industries.

The job listing, as spotted by @klobrille on Twitter, says that the company is “looking for a Senior Producer to work with [its] Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.”

Naturally, there’s no actual information on what the new project might be. There’s a chance that it might be something entirely new, like a spin-off or a totally new instalment set in the same universe, or it might even tie into the upcoming Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is set to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, which is due to launch in the Holiday 2020 season. The game will have multiplayer modes, including a split-screen mode for those who like their couch co-op.

You can read the entire job listing – and even apply, if you feel like you’re qualified to be a Senior Producer! – by following the link here.