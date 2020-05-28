The next-generation Xbox Series X backward compatibility method will bring better visuals to and performance to a massive library current-gen Xbox games.

Impressively, Microsoft revealed today that the upcoming release of the next-gen Xbox Series X will improve graphics and gameplay through a host of improvements to the Xbox Series X back compat program.

Most intriguing, the Xbox Series X back compat program will allow some games to run at much higher framerates than their original Xbox One releases – essentially giving gamers a free remaster.

“The compatibility team has invented brand new techniques that enable even more titles to run at higher resolutions and image quality while still respecting the artistic intent and vision of the original creators,” Xbox says.

“We are also creating whole new classes of innovations including the ability to double the frame rate of a select set of titles from 30 fps to 60 fps or 60 fps to 120 fps.”

Not only will compatible Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games be running with the “full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD” on next-gen technology, but Microsoft will make sure that these titles look better than ever thanks to improved resolutions and HDR reconstruction.

“In partnership with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X delivers a new, innovative HDR reconstruction technique which enables the platform to automatically add HDR support to games,” Xbox revealed through a press release.

“As this technique is handled by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact to the game’s performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, well before the existence of HDR.”