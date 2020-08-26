343 Industries has confirmed that the Halo Infinite Xbox One port will not be cancelled.

Following the game’s delay from November 2020 to an unknown date next year, multiple rumours began circulating that 343 were having issues hitting their performance targets on Xbox consoles. This rumour was accompanied by rumours that the developer was being distracted by the production of the Halo TV show, an aspect of the franchise that is handled by a seperate multimedia team inside the studio.

Halo Community Manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to shut down the new flood of “fake leaks” that are currently circulating around the title, such as plans for the game’s “original plans” to move to Unreal Engine despite the long in-development Slipspace Engine that was created exclusively for Halo.

“We’re seeing lots of fake “leaks” out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” wrote Junyszek. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Hey Eric – we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform ? — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020

Fans have been clamouring for the cancellation of the Halo Infinite Xbox One version since the reveal of Infinite during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, a version of the game that hasn’t seen the implementation of the next-gen exclusive ray-tracing lighting setup. With Infinite being purpose-built for cross-gen scalability, we doubt the Halo Infinite Xbox One version will be cancelled.