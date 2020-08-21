Halo developer 343 Industries has shut down rumours that the recent Halo Infinite delay is tied to the development of the series’ TV show adaptation for Showtime.

After a loosely reported article surfaced by Microsoft insider Brad Sams, many were under the impression that the Halo Infinite delay was due to two issues: a heavy amount of outsourcing and distractions due to the upcoming Halo TV show.

343 Industries came out to say that the creation of the Showtime TV production was not connected to the Halo Infinite delay. The developer noted that both teams are entirely seperate – 343’s transmedia team for the Halo expanded universe has been a separate division since the Bungie days of Halo that has stressfully handled Halo’s non-gaming content.

“343 Industries has a devoted transmedia team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show,” 343 said in a statement to IGN. “This group is separate from the Halo Infinite development team. These are two completely independent projects with dedicated teams and leadership that do not impact one another.”

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC next year.