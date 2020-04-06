The next entry in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series, tentatively titled GTA 6, has been leaked through an actor’s resume.

Actor Jorge Cansejo was brought under scrutiny this weekend after Twitter account GTA VI News and Leaks — wonder what that account is all about — spotted the upcoming GTA 6 on the actor’s CV.

Listed as playing the role of “The Mexican” during a motion capture session back in 2018, Cansejo may be playing a major character for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

After the news was spread online, fans began harassing the actor for information on the upcoming GTA 6. While the actor couldn’t reveal any details regarding his work or the project, he did issue a statement.

“Dear friends, while I read every message from you, please know that because of contract stipulations sometimes I’m unable to comment on certain projects,” Cansejo said on Twitter. “Please don’t feel ignored or unseen. I appreciate and value every single one of you.”

With Red Dead Redemption 2 already pushing this generation of consoles to their limits, we fully expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to be a next-generation title for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.