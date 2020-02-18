Sony’s long-running exclusive racing series Gran Turismo has always been at the forefront of graphics technology, but that may change for Gran Turismo 7.

Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi spoke about the future of the racing franchise at an FIA event.

At the event, Yamauchi explained that the future of Gran Turismo is not focused on pushing graphics as far as they can go, but instead on playability. Gran Turismo 7 will not be aiming for the next-gen 8K benchmark, but instead will be aiming for higher frame rates.

“I think, display resolution-wise, 4K resolution is enough,” Yamauchi said at the event — via GT Planet.

“Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120fps or even 240fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.”

While both next generations consoles do support resolutions above the current-gen target of 2160p, it seems bizarre for AAA developers to aim above that Ultra HD resolution. With games still aiming to push polygon counts, lighting and more — see Hellblade 2 — resolutions above 4K will certainly be rare.