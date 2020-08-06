Samsung made the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra official today, but at $999 and $1299 I suspect most of us will not be rushing to pick one up any time soon.

You can, however, bring a bit of Samsung’s latest flagship to your current handset by installing the stock wallpapers which come with the devices.

YtechB manage to extract them and they can be seen below:

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

To download the wallpaper in full resolution find them on Google Drive here.