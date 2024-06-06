We tried Google's NotebookLM and it's really impressive. It's your friend for this exam session

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s been a while since we last heard from Google about its AI-friendly note-taking app, NotebookLM, which is now powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro. Then, after months of rolling out exclusive in the US, Google said that it has expanded NotebookLM’s reach to over 200 countries.

But the best part of it is that you can also upload Google Slides and web URLs, besides the current offerings that only let you attach Google Docs, PDFs, and other text files. It also has a dark mode and a direct integration with Discord that lets you talk with the community, so if you’re a student currently having exam sessions, then this is something for you.

We tried it ourselves and it’s been impressive so far. With support for over 100 languages, NotebookLM sure does its job properly. You also get features like the Notebook Guide, which lets you convert sources into useful formats like FAQs, Briefing Docs, Timelines, or Study Guides.

Here, we tried converting our recent story, titled, “As Nvidia passes Apple’s $3 trillion market cap, US antitrust scrutiny intensifies on AI chip maker,” into a simple FAQ. Then, we were also able to ask NotebookLM’s chat about the story, or even to summarize it.

Google says that NotebookLM does not connect to the internet, so it only analyzes the resources you’ve provided. You can try it out here.

“Whether it’s being used to build imaginary worlds, write bestselling biographies, or help salespeople find new customers, NotebookLM has given U.S. users powerful tools for making connections and generating insights out of large collections of documents,” Google boasts.