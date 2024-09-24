You can now chat with Gemini AI on Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, & Drive

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google announced that Gemini, its AI-powered assistant, is now included in Google Workspace plans for Business, Enterprise, and Frontline customers. It was announced not too long after adding support for more file types on the AI chatbot and launching NotebookLM as an additional service.

In its announcement, Google says that you will soon be able to use the AI chatbot across Workspace’s popular apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive, saving an average of 105 minutes. This standalone Gemini app (gemini.google.com) comes with enterprise-grade data protection, something that Copilot for businesses & schools also has.

The addition of the Gemini chatbot to Workspace is now similar to how Copilot works on Microsoft 365 apps, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Just a while ago, the Redmond company announced a lot of new AI smarts to these Office apps, too—narrative builder for presentation, inbox prioritization, and Copilot Pages, to name a few.

Google also said that it’s introducing a new security advisor feature to help businesses protect against evolving cyber threats. It acts as a “personal security expert” that gives IT admins customized advice and recommendations, and sends useful insight directly to their inboxes.

Available to Workspace Business edition customers soon, Gemini also comes with certifications such as SOC 1/2/3 and ISO 27001 for better data security.

“With enterprise-grade data protections built in, employees everywhere can now save time and deliver higher quality work — securely and compliantly — with an AI-powered assistant at work,” Google mentions in the announcement.