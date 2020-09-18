Google Search widget now available for Apple iOS devices

With the release of iOS 14, Apple allows users to have widgets on their Home screen. Google today announced the release of Google Search Widget for iOS 14 users. Google Search widget is available in two sizes: one with just Search, and one with shortcuts to three additional ways to search, depending on your preference.

With the Quick Search Widget, you can search for anything, right from your Home Screen. The Shortcuts Widget includes a quick Search bar and additional search modes: Lens, which lets you search what you see through your camera; Voice Search if you don’t feel like typing; and Incognito mode for an extra layer of privacy.

Here’s how you can set up Search as a Home Screen Widget after installing Google app from App Store.

Press and hold on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad Tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery Search for & tap the Google app Swipe right/left to select the widget size Tap “Add Widget” Place the widget and tap “Done” at the upper right corner

Source: Google