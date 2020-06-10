Google releases the first Android 11 Beta, cancels the launch event

Last week Google postponed the launch event of Android 11 Beta citing the nation-wide protests in the USA. The company noted that it’s not the time for celebration and hence decided to call off the event.

Today, Google has announced that the company will be rolling out the first beta of Android 11 to the eligible users. The company has scrubbed off the launch, citing the protests again and has called everyone to focus on more important discussions.

We have cancelled the virtual launch event to allow people to focus on important discussions around racial justice in the United States. Instead, we are releasing the Android 11 Beta today in a much different form, via short-form videos and web pages that you can consume at your own pace when the time is right for you. – Google

Google was scheduled to launch Android 11 on June 3 and would have featured Android’s vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, and senior director of product management, Stephanie Cuthbertson. Now, the company is taking an alternative route and will release short videos on its YouTube page. Last week, Google accidentally pushed Android 11 Beta to some users which gave us the first glimpse at the upcoming update. You can check out the dedicated Android 11 blog post for more information about the update. If you have a Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 device you can enrol here to get Android 11 Beta updates over-the-air.