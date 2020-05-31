With many city centres in USA on fire today, Google has announced that it will be postponing their planned launch of the next version of their mobile operating system, Android 11.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google said in a message posted on its Android developers website.

Originally planned for Wednesday 3/6/2020, Google said they would announce a new date for the beta release “soon.”

Android 11 is expected to include a number of new features including native screen recording, muting notifications during video, notification history and automatic app permissions revocation.

via Reuters