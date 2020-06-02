Google was expected to launch the Android 11 Beta later this week but the launch was scrubbed. However, it looks like the company accidentally pushed the update to a bunch of Pixel devices ahead of the schedule.

The images of the first beta update were posted on Twitter by @MishaalRahman and they show plenty of new features coming to Android 11. According to him, the update will bring some important changes for Pixel devices. The new features and changes include New Icon Shapes, Wi-Fi Enhanced Mac Randomization in Developer options, New Power Menu, New Options for App Suggestions, Onboarding/tutorial messages, New submenu for enabling Bubble notifications, Media player in Quick Settings, and more. You can check out his Twitter thread to know about the new features.

Here's a running thread of everything new that we're finding in Android 11 Beta 1. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

There is no information on when Android 11 Beta will roll out as Google has given no updated timeline. We will have to wait for a while to see the first Android 11 Beta roll out to Pixel phones.