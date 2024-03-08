GitHub Copilot Chat now generally available in all JetBrains IDEs

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

GitHub Copilot Chat, aka the AI-powered coding assistant, is now out of beta and available to all Copilot subscribers.

This integration brings the power of Copilot Chat directly into JetBrains IDEs, including PyCharm, IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and Rider. IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment, which means that it’s a single application that combines various tools for software development.

Good thing is that it uses GPT-4, and hence, Copilot Chat provides real-time guidance made to user specific coding tasks.

Is it any good? Well, it is. With context-aware suggestions, one can get help that is relevant to the code they are working on. They can also add specific files for Copilot Chat to consider during its suggestions, which can make it even more helpful.

Additionally, it can assist you in crafting effective unit tests for your code, which can save you a lot of time and effort. Lastly, Copilot Chat adjusts to your preferred coding style, making it easier for you to work comfortably.

If you are an existing Private Beta user, you can continue using Copilot Chat as usual without taking any additional steps. On the other hand, for Copilot Individual users, you will automatically have access to Copilot Chat within JetBrains IDEs.

However, if you are a Copilot Business or Enterprise user, your organization admin will need to grant you access first. Once you have been granted access, you can refer to the Getting Started guide for further instructions.

