Google is set to launch the Google Pixel 6 series on the 19th October, and while phone makers usually try not to give details of their upcoming products, you cant stop the usual torrents of leaks.

The latest is pretty unusual – training videos featuring assembly and disassembly instructions for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

While apparently intended for Google’s service centres, the videos do reveal some interesting new info, such as the presence of an ultra wideband chip and separate steps for a mmWave SKU and a sub-6GHz SKU, suggesting there will be two models for different carriers to choose from. The video also reveals the 19.26Wh battery capacity.

See the videos below:

The base model of the Pixel 6 Pro will set you back €900. The Pixel 6 Pro will also be available in various configurations, including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage. All the Pixel 6 Pro variants will have 12GB of RAM. It will be available in the Carbon colour only.

Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch on October 19.

via the verge