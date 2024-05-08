Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs announce AlphaFold 3 AI model

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Today, Google DeepMind announced the availability of AlphaFold 3, a new AI model that can accurately predict the structure and interactions of molecules. When compared to AlphaFold 2, the AlphaFold 3 delivers a 50% improvement for the interactions of proteins with other molecule types. In some categories, the AlphaFold 3 delivers double the prediction accuracy. Also, AlphaFold 3 has become the first AI system to surpass physics-based tools for biomolecular structure prediction.

To tap the full potential of AlphaFold 3 in drug design, Google DeepMind has partnered with Isomorphic Labs which will be commercializing the technology by working with pharmaceutical companies to help them in real-world drug design challenges.

“AlphaFold 3 takes us beyond proteins to a broad spectrum of biomolecules. This leap could unlock more transformative science, from developing biorenewable materials and more resilient crops, to accelerating drug design and genomics research,” wrote Google DeepMind team.

Google DeepMind also announced the launch of AlphaFold Server, a free tool for predicting how proteins interact with other molecules throughout the cell. Scientists around the world can use this tool for free for non-commercial research.

Google DeepMind will be expanding its free AlphaFold education online course with EMBL-EBI and they will equip scientists with the tools they need to accelerate adoption and research.