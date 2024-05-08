Microsoft to invest $3.3B in Wisconsin to expand it cloud and AI infrastructure

Microsoft today announced that it is investing $3.3B in cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Wisconsin. Microsoft is also planning to create a manufacturing-focused AI co-innovation lab, and an AI skilling initiative to equip more than 100,000 Wisconsin residents with essential AI skills.

Cloud and AI Infrastructure:

Microsoft will invest $3.3B between now and the end of 2026 to expand its national cloud and AI infrastructure capacity through the development of datacenter campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The data center project will generate over 2,300 union construction jobs to the area by 2025, as well as providing long-term employment opportunities over the next several years.

Microsoft will partner with Gateway Technical College to build a Data Center Academy to train and certify more than 1,000 students in five years to work in the new data center and IT sector jobs created in the area.

AI Co-Innovation Lab:

Microsoft will create country’s first manufacturing focused AI Co-Innovation Lab on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where Wisconsin manufacturers and other companies can connect with Microsoft’s AI experts and developers to design and prototype AI and cloud solutions. Microsoft and the Packers are partnering to help fund the new lab in Milwaukee as well.

Training:

Microsoft will partner with United Way Wisconsin, United Way Racine, and other community partners, to upskill more than 100,000 people across Wisconsin by 2030 on generative AI.

Microsoft will work with Gateway Technical College to train and certify 3,000 local AI software developers

You can learn more about these announcements here.