Adobe takes on Microsoft Copilot with the new Acrobat AI Assistant

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Adobe announced the official launch of Acrobat AI Assistant for enterprise customers, which was announced to the general public earlier.

Available as an add-on subscription for both desktop and mobile versions of Acrobat Reader and Acrobat, Acrobat AI Assistant positions itself as a competitor to Microsoft’s Copilot and mainly focuses specifically on PDF workflows.

This conversational AI engine lets users directly chat with PDFs and other documents, including Word and PowerPoint files. By asking questions and receiving answers based on content analysis, users can gain insights and save time spent on document navigation and information retrieval.

Acrobat AI Assistant has several features to enhance document processing:

AI assistant: This functionality allows users to have a conversation with their documents, ask questions and receive extractive summaries or specific details.

This functionality allows users to have a conversation with their documents, ask questions and receive extractive summaries or specific details. Summary: Long documents become more manageable with concise, easy-to-read overviews automatically generated by the AI.

Long documents become more manageable with concise, easy-to-read overviews automatically generated by the AI. Citations: Citations are automatically generated for AI-powered answers, ensuring credibility and allowing users to verify information sources.

Citations are automatically generated for AI-powered answers, ensuring credibility and allowing users to verify information sources. Navigation: Acrobat AI Assistant eases documents by giving users with clickable links that take them directly to relevant sections within the document.

“For more than three decades, PDFs and Adobe Acrobat have been a cornerstone of communication and collaboration in the enterprise and with generative AI, we’re redefining productivity for every single employee. Acrobat AI Assistant dramatically reduces time spent reading and searching for information, enabling employees to develop insights faster and slash the time they spend creating content.”

Said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Adobe Document Cloud.

Early evaluations by companies like TCS suggest significant time savings, especially in tasks like identifying key points from meeting notes or research reports.

More here.