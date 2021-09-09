It is quite rare for a company to release the teaser of a product that is yet to be announced. Google has decided not to care much about the norms and released the teaser of the upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone before its official launch event. And while the company wants everyone to be well-informed about its upcoming smartphone, it doesn’t want to give away the details about the exact launch date this early.

Luckily for us, Google’s latest Instagram post may contain enough information to guess the exact release date. The dates on the clock widgets of the Pixel 6 reads “Tuesday 19”. And if you look down at the calendar, you’ll notice that Tuesday falls on October 19. So in all likelihood, Google Pixel 6 will go official on October 19. Again, it’s nothing more than a guess, and what we’re considering a hint may just be a random number.

On the bright side, however, Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 will see daylight in Fall 2021. So, if Google doesn’t delay the launch event, users should be able to get their hands on the handsets right from next month, October. Meanwhile, you can check out the rumored specs about the upcoming Pixel smartphone below.

Google Pixel 6 rumored specs

Google Pixel 6 features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

How many of you are waiting for the Pixel 6 smartphone? Let us know down in the comments.