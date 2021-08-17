Google officially announces Pixel 5a 5G, available only in the US and Japan

After several leaks over the past few months, Google today officially launched the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. Google Pixel 5a 5G will cost $449 and it comes with IP67 water resistance, a higher capacity battery and a bigger 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen. The camera system is the same one which we have already seen in Pixel 5.

The Pixel 5a with 5G features our high-performing dual-camera system, with a rear-facing ultrawide lens that captures a huge field of view. Portrait Light helps you get the light just right on a face, and Cinematic Pan keeps your video steady and smooth. Using Night Sight with astrophotography, you can easily capture everything from city lights to the moon and the stars.

The Pixel 5a 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Pricing and Availability:

Pixel 5a 5G is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Japan. On August 26, the Pixel 5a with 5G will start shipping.