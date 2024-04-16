Create a Bike Route on Google Maps - Quick Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Wondering how to create a bike route on Google Maps? Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or exploring, here’s how you can tailor your journey to your cycling needs.

How To Create a Bike Route on Google Maps

Go to Google Maps and tap the direction button.

Tap the bike icon among the modes of transport.

Select a route by picking your location and the destination.

The route will automatically display on the map.

Tap “Add destination” and fill in your stop or select it directly from the map.

Place your mouse on the white dot beside your final destination (Kellyville) and drag it downwards to rearrange the destinations.

You can add several destinations and rearrange them. Once done, tap on the layers button and pick biking.

Google Maps will show you bike-friendly roads, lanes, and trails.

Tap “Send directions to your phone” and select the phone you want to send it to.

That’s it! Simple, right?

So, now you know how to create a bike route on Google Maps. Thanks to this guide, you’ll be able to optimize and navigate custom bike routes.