Create a Bike Route on Google Maps - Quick Guide

by Dennis Otieno 

Create bike route Google Maps

Wondering how to create a bike route on Google Maps? Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or exploring, here’s how you can tailor your journey to your cycling needs. 

How To Create a Bike Route on Google Maps

  1. Go to Google Maps and tap the direction button.
Direction button
  1. Tap the bike icon among the modes of transport.
Bike icon
  1. Select a route by picking your location and the destination.
Pick route
  1. The route will automatically display on the map.
Route display
  1. Tap “Add destination” and fill in your stop or select it directly from the map.
Add destination
  1. Place your mouse on the white dot beside your final destination (Kellyville) and drag it downwards to rearrange the destinations.
Drag route
  1. You can add several destinations and rearrange them. Once done, tap on the layers button and pick biking.
Biking view
  1. Google Maps will show you bike-friendly roads, lanes, and trails.
Biking routes
  1. Tap “Send directions to your phone” and select the phone you want to send it to.
Send to phone

That’s it! Simple, right?

So, now you know how to create a bike route on Google Maps. Thanks to this guide, you’ll be able to optimize and navigate custom bike routes.

