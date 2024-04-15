Google Maps RV Mode - How To Create an RV-Friendly Route

If you’re wondering about Google Maps RV Mode, here’s the truth. Unfortunately, Maps doesn’t have this specific feature but you can create an RV-appropriate route for your journey.

This means avoiding low bridges, narrow roads, and areas with weight restrictions.

Here’s how!

Creating an RV-Friendly Route: A Step-by-Step Guide

Launch the Google Maps app on your smartphone or tablet. Alternatively, you can open it on your PC.

Tap on the Directions icon beside the search bar and add your starting point and destination. You’ll see possible routes. However, Google Maps will suggest the best route for you.

Look for the “Options” or “Settings” icon and tap on it.

Customize your route: Since it’s an RV you would want to avoid Highways and ferries. Tick on the boxes.

You’re now good to start your journey.

Google Maps RV Mode would be a great addition to anyone traveling by RV. However, you’ll have to rely on your own wits and create a route by yourself. Safe travels!