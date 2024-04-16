Google Maps Dark Mode Windows 10 - Simple How-To Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Wondering about Google Maps dark mode on Windows 10? Unfortunately, the web version doesn’t support this feature, but you can still get it with a Chrome extension. Here’s how!

Dark Mode for Google Maps on Windows 10 – Use a Browser Extension

Here’s how you can do it:

Open Google Chrome, go to the Chrome Web Store, and search for Dark Reader then tap Enter.

Click on “Add to Chrome” next to the Dark Reader extension.

Confirm by clicking “Add extension” in the pop-up window.

With the extension active, go to the Google Maps website. It should automatically apply a dark theme to the webpage.

While Google Maps doesn’t officially support dark mode on Windows 10, Chrome extensions like Dark Reader still work. Alternatively, you can enable it on Android or change the contrast.