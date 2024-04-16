Google Maps Dark Mode Windows 10 - Simple How-To Guide

by Dennis Otieno 

Google Maps dark mode windows 10

Wondering about Google Maps dark mode on Windows 10? Unfortunately, the web version doesn’t support this feature, but you can still get it with a Chrome extension. Here’s how!

Dark Mode for Google Maps on Windows 10 – Use a Browser Extension

Here’s how you can do it:

  1. Open Google Chrome, go to the Chrome Web Store, and search for Dark Reader then tap Enter.
Search for Dark Reader
  1. Click on “Add to Chrome” next to the Dark Reader extension. 
Add to Chrome
  1. Confirm by clicking “Add extension” in the pop-up window.
Add extension
  1. With the extension active, go to the Google Maps website. It should automatically apply a dark theme to the webpage.
Dark mode activated

While Google Maps doesn’t officially support dark mode on Windows 10, Chrome extensions like Dark Reader still work. Alternatively, you can enable it on Android or change the contrast.

