City Borders on Google Maps - Here's How To View Them

Home » How-To

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

city borders Google Maps

Identifying city borders on Google Maps is important for different purposes, from urban planning and real estate to travel and local governance.

Today, I’ll show you how to find them easily!

How To View City Borders on Google Maps

Google Maps doesn’t show the borders of a city by default. Here’s how you can activate them:

1. Open Google Maps either on your web browser or the app on your smartphone. I’ll use a web browser.

Google Maps

2. Enter the name of the city whose borders you want to view in the search bar at the top of the page or app. Press Enter or tap on the search icon.

Type a city

3. Once Google Maps locates the city, it often highlights the entire area with a dotted or solid line that shows the city’s borders. This outline is usually visible at certain zoom levels.

The outlined region

4. If the borders aren’t visible immediately, try zooming in or out. On the desktop, use the “+” and “-” buttons to adjust the zoom, or pinch in and out on your mobile device.

Zoom to get a clear view

You can also check the borders of other cities by repeating the procedure.

Kansas City

How To See Multiple City Borders at Once

With Google Maps, you can only view one city at a time. However, you can view several city borders using a third-party website like randymajors.org. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Visit randymajors.org on your browser.
  2. The site will automatically display all city borders.
City borders
  1. You can view other city borders by placing your mouse on the map, pressing and holding Alt, then dragging your mouse.
Drag to see all city borders

While Google Maps is a helpful tool for identifying city borders, its visibility and accuracy can vary. You can also see property lines and county lines.

More about the topics: google maps

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.