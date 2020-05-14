Google Pixel 4a is one of the interesting smartphones that every tech enthusiast is eagerly waiting for. While some people have apprehension that the upcoming Pixel 4a might not deliver great performance because of the Snapdragon 730 SoC, recently leaked benchmarks results suggest that Pixel 4a is faster than Pixel 3a in almost all the use cases. Surprisingly, the benchmark scores came close to those of the Pixel 3 XL.

It’s not just the benchmark scores that have been leaked online. The Pixel 4a is one of the heavily leaked smartphones on the internet and the fact that many gadget reviewers got their hands on the new Pixel 4a means we got a very good idea about the specifications of the Google’s new Pixel. However, it looks like leaks about the 4a haven’t stopped coming yet.

The latest leak that we have is not about the smartphone’s specification, but it’s even more interesting than that. The stock wallpapers of Google Pixel 4a have leaked online and these wallpapers can be downloaded in high-resolution right now. So, while the smartphone is going to be released in the month of June, you can make your current smartphone look somewhat similar to the Pixel 4a from the front.

You can download Pixel 4a stock wallpapers from this link. The Google Pixel 4a was rumored to launch this week but was recently delayed to June.

via XDA-Developers