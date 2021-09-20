Google has been working on the much-hyped Pixel Fold smartphone codenamed ‘Passport.’ Earlier today, we’ve heard rumors that the Pixel foldable phone is well on track to get a 2021 launch. However, ‘Passport’ isn’t the only foldable phone Google is currently working on. According to sources close to 9to5google, Google is internally testing another foldable phone codenamed ‘Jumbojack,’ the reference of which has been found in Android 12.1, a future Android update.

We don’t have much to reveal about the foldable phone at this point in time, but 9to5google says it has two screens, a large internal folding display and a small external display, similar to Samsung’s folding phones. And that’s pretty much all that we know about the foldable phone.

However, there is also a possibility that ‘Jumbojack’ is merely a testing device, meaning it may not launch for the general public. Either way, the existence of a second foldable phone gives us some assurance that the Mountain View company is quite serious about foldable phones.

Talking about the upcoming ‘Passport’ foldable phone, although it’s expected to launch in the Q4 of 2021, leaks related to the design and specs of the foldable phone are yet to surface online. It’s unfortunate for us as tech enthusiasts, but it’ll be better for the company if it manages to keep things under wraps until the official launch.

Meanwhile, Google is readying the Pixel 6 series for a launch on October 19.