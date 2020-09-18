Google rolled out tab groups to regular Chrome users in May, but I suspect most users have not even noticed.

The feature lets you label and group your tabs, and will eventually let you collapse and expand tab groups, decluttering the tab bar finally.

Google is now looking at automatically creating tab groups, to take the chore from having to manage tabs.

The feature is currently available in Chrome Canary 87 behind the Tab Groups Auto Create flag.

Do any of our readers use tab groups? Let us know below.

via Techdows