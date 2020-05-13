Google has been working on Tab Groups for since 2018, when it only existed as a new flag under Chrome://flags.

Since then Google has developed the feature to allow you to group, label, categorize and sort your tabs in various ways, with Google saying the feature is designed for both tab minimalists and overloaders.

The feature works by right-clicking on the tab and then adding labels and categories.

Tabs are also restored when you close your browser.

The feature is rolling out in a browser update to desktop versions next week and is currently available in the Chrome Beta browser which can be downloaded here.