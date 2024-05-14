Google is changing the way video calls are done with AI and 3D imaging

Google’s Project Starline is changing video conferencing with 3D imaging and AI to make you feel like you’re in the same room as the person you’re talking to.

Announced in 2021, this project uses special cameras and screens to create a 3D image of the person you’re calling, making it seem like they’re sitting right across from you.

Google is partnering with HP to bring Project Starline to businesses in 2025. The system will also integrate with popular video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.

But is there still a need for this technology in a world where many companies are returning to in-person offices? Google believes so. While Project Starline was initially aimed at hybrid work environments, Google says the immersive experience can improve attentiveness, memory recall, and overall collaboration – even for teams in the same office.

This technology isn’t just about replicating an in-person experience for voice calls. The 3D imaging allows for life-like gestures and even subtle cues like eye contact, making honest, makes communication so much more natural.

Project Starline is a big step towards a future where physical distance doesn’t hinder connection and collaboration. With more details promised later this year, Google’s vision for a more human and engaging video conferencing experience seems to be getting closer to reality. But honestly, the resemblance to this is uncanny.

