Soon, users will be able to join Zoom meetings directly from their Teams Rooms console

In an update to their Microsoft 365 roadmap, Microsoft announced a new feature for Teams Rooms on Android devices. Users can soon join Zoom meetings directly from their Teams Rooms console using a meeting ID and passcode. This functionality improves interoperability within hybrid work environments where teams might use different video conferencing platforms.

This feature will be in the General Availability phase and is scheduled for a rollout beginning in June 2024. However, joining Zoom meetings on Teams Rooms requires a Teams Rooms Pro license and some configuration to enable Direct Guest Join meetings.

This update is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration within the Teams ecosystem. In 2023, Microsoft announced interoperability with Cisco Webex for Teams Rooms devices. This allowed users to join Webex meetings directly from their Teams Rooms console, furthering the ability to connect across different platforms.

The addition of Zoom meeting support for Teams Rooms on Android signifies a continued focus on user experience and flexibility within the video conferencing landscape. As hybrid work models become increasingly prevalent, features like Direct Guest Join offer a valuable solution for organizations utilizing various meeting platforms.

