HP's AI-powered 2-in-1 Spectre x360 14 laptop PC has finally arrived, comes with 16-inch version

HP has arrived at CES 2024 with a lot of exciting news. Besides the long list of PC accessories, the tech maker also debuted its new HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC.

Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor, this 2-in-1 laptop boasts an impressive interior that surpasses its predecessor, the HP Envy x360 from last year. The $1,539 Spectre x360 14 comes standard with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and offers the option to upgrade to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, along with up to 32GB of onboard memory.

The laptop maker also boasts its GPU department: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050.

On the other hand, the Envy x360 14 from last year only comes with i7-1355U and up to 16 GB onboard memory. That’s already maxed out, with the cheapest option at $629 on HP’s official website.

The laptop is relatively lightweight for a 2-in-1, weighing in at just 3.19 pounds. The last year’s Envy x360 14 is slightly heavier at 3.35 pounds.

The Spectre x360 14 sports a 2.8K OLED display with micro-edge bezels, Low Blue Light technology, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Users can adjust the refresh rate from 46 Hz to 120 Hz for a seamless experience. A 16-inch variant with slightly different specifications is also available for $1,599 on HP’s website.

AI-friendly products have been the sweetest selling point at CES this year, and this laptop is one of them. Intel’s “Superpower” AI assistant, which debuted at the Meteor Lake launch, is deeply imprinted in this laptop and will only be stored locally, so you won’t have to worry about any privacy infringement for sending data to the clouds.