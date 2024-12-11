Google improves Chrome iOS' Incognito for YouTube

It's a bottom sheet message that reminds you that it's on Incognito.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google is currently working on a small but important improvement on Chrome on iOS. More specifically, on the Incognito mode when you’re watching and browsing YouTube.

The popular browser may soon slap you with a new bottom sheet message for YouTube links. We’ve recently spotted a string of codes and a Chromium Gerrit that hint at it.

So, when you click on a YouTube link while browsing in this private mode, Chrome may soon show a message, “You’re in Chrome Incognito. Chrome Chrome automatically opens YouTube incognito links in Incognito”. When you tap “Got it,” the message may disappear.

The message has already appeared when you watch a video on YouTube on mobile (both Android and iOS) using Incognito. Though, it does not currently appear when you browse on Chrome on Android.

That may seem like a minimal change, but even a small description change can mean a lot for Chrome. Just a while ago, Google quietly updated Chrome Incognito disclaimer amid the Mountain View company’s controversial $5 billion lawsuit settlement over users’ privacy.

Google has also recently tested new ways for you to re-order tab groups and somehow “copied” iOS animation for back-and-forward gestures. There were also new bookmark bars (like on the desktop) and PDF-assist content on Chrome on Android.

Google and Apple have recently been intensifying their competition to win over iPhone users, with Chrome launching updates after updates to Chrome on iOS to challenge Safari’s dominance. There have been a lot of new AI features here and there, like Google Lens on Chrome, integration with Google Drive, and better AI on Google Maps.