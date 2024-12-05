Chrome on Android experiments with new way to reorder tab groups

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Chrome on Android is currently testing a new way for you to reorder tab groups within the browser.

This new approach, likely accessible through an experimental flag named “tab strip group reorder,” requires you to long-press on tab group indicators in the tab strip to enter reorder mode. Then, you can drag the tab group to reorder it.

Besides the flag, we’ve also spotted a Chromium Gerrit that hints at the feature’s development.

“Enables long-pressing on tab strip tab group indicators to enter reorder mode. Users will then be able to drag the tab group to reorder it,” the #tab-strip-group-reorder-android flag description reads.

The tab groups feature, which allows for managing an overwhelming number of tabs into respective groups, has been available in Chrome on Android for quite sometime after its desktop debut. The feature has progressed since its introduction, and now, it already allows users to color-code groups to distinguish them from others.

But up until now, you could only reorder tab groups by touching and holding the group name or colored circle and then dragging it to the desired position. That soon will change with this development.

Chrome on Android also supports saving and syncing tabs across devices, meaning tab groups created on other devices are available and can open automatically in Chrome on mobile. And, you can also share tab groups in Chrome on Android.

The popular mobile browser has also been experimenting with iOS-style animation for back-and-forward gestures.