Chrome on Android tests bookmark bar, PDF assist content, & new tab animation features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google is adding a bookmark bar to Chrome on Android, allowing bookmark-saving access from the top of Chrome via a toolbar button. And for mobile users, it’s something new that only the desktop version had.

A flag named “Android Bookmark Bar” is now available in Chrome Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, with a warning that the “device form factor restrictions also apply.” Take a look below:

Once you enable and restart, visit Settings > Toolbar shortcut, and select “Add to bookmarks.” Return to Chrome, visit a website, and tap the star icon on the toolbar to save it to “mobile bookmarks” in your account.

Plus, Google is also working on adding animations when you create tabs in Chrome on Android. The feature can be seen if you enable the “Show New Tab Animations” flag.

Besides that, Google is also experimenting with a content assistance feature on Chrome on Android’s PDF Viewer on Android albeit currently non-functional. So, when enabled, Chrome could make additional content available to help users interact with or understand a PDF document on Android devices.

Speaking of Chrome for Android, we reported last month that Google has been working to bring Task Manager to the mobile browser. So, just like the desktop version, you can manage processes like tabs and extensions. It’s also testing an experimental Memory Saver feature with customizable modes to free up RAM from inactive tabs.

Google Chrome on Android is available via Google’s Play Store.