Google could turn its Discover into an AI podcast as if our attention spans weren't already terribly depleted

It’s the age of AI and automation, and Google sure makes the most out of it by turning its Discover feed into an AI-powered podcast.

The Mountain View tech giant is adding a new experiment on the experimental Search Labs channel called Daily Listen. Folks over 9to5Google first spotted it, and as described, the feature gives you a personalized 5-minute AI-generated podcast based on your Google Discover feed.

Daily Listen, accessible via the Google app on Android and iOS, uses Google’s Audio Overview feature. It includes a full-screen player with playback controls, a text transcript, and options to explore related stories, with even new episodes appearing within a day.

And as Google mentions in its support page, the feature is only available in the US and in English.

Audio Overview was first made for NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered note-taking platform. It can turn documents into podcast-style audio files with two AI hosts. It also lets you focus on specific topics, add sources, and explore quotes while listening to the AI-generated content.

Then, surprise surprise, Google launched Audio Overview on Spotify Wrapped out of everywhere. With that, the popular music streaming platform can turn your annual musical end-of-the-year into an AI podcast that walks you through your music taste of 2024.

Elsewhere in the Search Labs, Google has also been closely testing AI Overview and Auto Dark, which automatically applies a dark theme to all websites visited in the Google app on iOS.