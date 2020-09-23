Google has continued to develop their Read Later feature, recently adding support to Android, where it’s needed the most.

The company is now working on the ability to add more than one tab at the time to the Read Later list.

Up till now, only one tab could be added at a time.

A new Add Tabs option being worked on by Google engineers will let you add all open tabs to your Read Later collection.

This would help the feature catch up with Edge’s Collections, which of course always supported being able to add all open tabs.

The Read Later feature is currently available in Chrome Canary, and hopefully will soon be polished enough to reach the market.

Thanks, Leo Varela for the tip.