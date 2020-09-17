To be able to save articles so that you can read them later is something that everybody will appreciate, but for some unknown reasons, Google Chrome, which claims the highest usage share, was quite late to get the feature. Google recently made the feature available for Chrome for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and iOS. And now, the ‘Read Later’ feature is also coming to Chrome for Android, according to a commit made by the Chromium team.

As you may have guessed it from the name, the ‘Read Later’ feature will make sure that you don’t miss articles that you don’t have time for right now by letting you check them later on. If you’re a Microsoft Edge user, this should sound familiar as the “Collections” feature does pretty much the same thing. Mozilla also has a similar feature called Firefox Pocket.

And now that the ‘Read Later’ is coming to Chrome for Android, you’ll no longer need to download articles on your phone to check them out later. All you’ll need to do is add the webpages that you want to check out later on to the ‘Read Later’ page.

The ‘Read Later’ feature is likely to show up in Chrome Canary for Android anytime soon, so if you want to get a taste of the feature early, make sure to download Chrome Canary from Google Play Store, or you can get it from the below link.

via Techdows