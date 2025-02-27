Google Chrome spoon-feeds you with Gemini AI & (maybe) Gemini Live on its tab bar

The change is now live on the browser's experimental channel

Google Chrome continues to push Gemini AI use—this time, with an annoying tab bar notification.

Folks over at Windows Report say that when you click on this notification, which is currently live in Chrome Canary, it’ll likely open the Gemini app or (maybe, just maybe) the Gemini Live interface.

Gemini Live is Google’s AI assistant that lets you talk with the AI like humans. It helps with tasks like writing, planning, and managing emails. With similar features like ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode and Copilot Voice, Gemini Live is currently available in over 45 languages and supports uploads of Docs, Sheets, and other file types.

And while Gemini has Gems, customizable user-made chatbots like ChatGPT’s GPT Store, Gemini Live does not yet support Gems on Android and iOS & iPad platforms.

Earlier this month, Google also added a new toolbar button that enables features like “Ask Gemini” for querying webpage content, “Gemini Live” for voice-based interactions, and “Simplify Page” for decluttering webpages.

And if there’s one thing that the Mountain View tech giant wants to happen this year to Gemini AI, it’s surpassing ChatGPT. So, this change is likely tied to that resolution, besides launching new models like the 2.0 Flash and its “thinking” mode.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai aims to make Gemini a serious competitor to the OpenAI-made AI chatbot, targeting 500 million users by the end of 2025. Though, while Pichai claims Gemini has surpassed rivals, it still lags behind ChatGPT in user adoption and app rankings.