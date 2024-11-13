Custom GPTs-like Gemini Gems are just getting smarter—now support file upload

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

There are a lot of updates coming to AI-powered chatbot Gemini. Google now allows you to upload Google Docs, Sheets, and other document types to Gems on Gemini.

The Mountain View tech giant announced this week that this update supports various file types, such as DOCX, PDF, XLSX, and Google Sheets, and is intended to help users simplify tasks and workflows by anchoring responses to tailored content.

This feature is available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education add-ons, and requires activation of Workspace extensions. Only 10 files are allowed to be uploaded at a time with a size cap of up to 100 MB.

Gemini now also offers business-specific premade Gems, such as tools for marketing insights, sales pitches, and customer sentiment analysis. And for mobile users, Gemini’s mobile app also lets you turn handwritten notes into digital text or create visuals from sketches. This feature is “rolling out over the coming weeks.”

Google Gemini may not be the first AI-fused chatbot (well, compared to Bing Chat that’s now called Copilot at least), but it sure does improve fast in recent months.

Google launched Gemini Gems months ago, and it’s a bit surprising that such a feature hadn’t been a thing for a while already. Just like custom GPTs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gems on Gemini lets you create custom AI tools inside the popular AI chatbot.