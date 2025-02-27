Google Chrome now lets you resize its split-screen

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Chrome is finally making its now-in-beta split-screen feature a lot more useful.

Software digger @Leopeva64 on X spotted a new change in Chrome Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, which reveals that you’ll soon be able to resize Chrome’s split-screen.

https://twitter.com/Leopeva64/status/1894922878123991409

But it’s really surprising to see that it was only at the beginning of 2025 that Google started testing the split-screen functionality for Chrome, and it has been a staple feature for other browsers like Edge and Safari with “Split View,” Opera, and even Firefox with Tile Tabs extension.

Before this, you would have to turn to alternatives like third-party extensions or just manually open two different Chrome windows on both sides.

Or, you can also use Windows Snap by pressing Windows + Left/Right Arrow to snap the Chrome window into one side.

There have been a lot of changes here and there that Google has been testing on Chrome. More recently, the company added an annoying (if you want to call it that way) notification on its tab bar to make you use its Gemini AI. Once you click on it, it may open the Gemini app, or web, or Gemini Live.

Google has also been testing a new privacy feature in Chrome that automatically blocks third-party cookies in Incognito mode, part of the broader “Privacy Sandbox” initiative to improve privacy. This feature, currently available in Chrome Canary, prevents websites from tracking browsing activity across different sites.