Google Chrome makes it easier for you to "invite people" & share your tab groups with others

Google Chrome is one of the most popular around – if not the one with the most users. So it’s obvious that the browser does need to possess a lot of collaborative features, like a feature to “invite people” and share your tab groups with others. Folks in the insider community spotted this change a few weeks back for Google Chrome Canary for Android, but now, it seems like it’s making its way to the desktop. @Leopeva64 noticed this change and shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter).The premise of this feature is simple. You can tab groups however you want, and then click on the “Invite people” button to have others take a look at them and maybe contribute. Sort of similar to the option to share individual tabs.”[Data Sharing] Prototype desktop uncomment imports in data_sharing_service_impl.cc and url_intercept_ui_handler_desktop.cc before compiling,” an update on Chrome’s Gerrit reads, hinting at the feature coming to the desktop.A little while ago, we also reported that Google Chrome on Android will soon have tab group syncing, just like on the desktop. It will also increase the number of possible tab groups to multiple on Chrome. And, there’s an AI-powered tab organizer coming to Chrome alongside other AI-centric features coming out this year.