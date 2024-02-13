Google Chrome is working on AI-powered "Insights" to explain DevTools console errors

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google Chrome’s AI capabilities are expanding, and developers are at the forefront. Following the universal web app dialog, a new “Insights” feature is reportedly in the works to simplify those often-confusing DevTools error messages.

The “Insights” feature, as observed by @Leopeva64, includes an optional data-sharing button that enables Google AI to contribute to error analysis alongside the standard explanation. Take a look at the discovery below:

Google is working on "Insights" for Chrome, this feature will explain DevTools console errors, something interesting is that there will be a button to send some data to Google servers to generate a response using AI, Microsoft Edge has a similar feature: https://t.co/YNVxHHbSMb pic.twitter.com/Vi8IZ3lOqK — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) February 13, 2024

On the other hand, Microsoft Edge users have already enjoyed a comparable feature for some time, adding context to the “Insights” announcement for Chrome. The insider also further says that this feature is, for now, still far from working, as a “flinch flag” is a necessity to activate it.

With numerous AI features already introduced in Chrome, “Insights” seems like a logical next step in Google’s strategy.

Google Chrome, which now is available on Windows on ARM, also offers a new rewrite text AI feature called Compose. It’s pretty much self-explanatory: Once you write a passage, you can highlight it and right-click to let AI “Compose” the text to however you want, change the tone or even the length of the text.