Google Chrome finally available on Windows on ARM

Google has released a Canary build of Chrome that offers native support for Arm64 processors on Windows 11.

Previously, Chrome on Windows machines with Arm64 chips ran in emulation mode, reducing performance compared to native x86-64 architecture. This new Canary build bypasses emulation, potentially allowing Chrome to take full advantage of the capabilities of Arm64 processors.

Chromium has been supporting the Arm64 architecture for several years. Google Chrome has been available on all Arm platforms except for Windows. It is unclear why Google took so long to release the Arm version of Chrome for Windows.

The download is compatible with recent versions of Windows 11 for Arm processors and has been confirmed to function on at least one device with an older Snapdragon 835 SoC. However, it is important to note that this is a Canary build intended for early testing and potentially subject to instability.

The timing of this release coincides with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chip, which promises significant performance improvements for Arm64 devices. This could pave the way for wider adoption of Arm64 Windows laptops in the future, and Google’s native Chrome support could position the company to cater to this potential market shift.

You can get it here.