Google is suing scammers who spread fake Bard AI download

Google has just announced today that they’re taking legal action against scammers: crime syndicates that trick people into downloading malware by pretending to be Bard AI download and use fake copyright claims to harm their competitors.

Protecting Google Bard AI has been the main focus of the tech giant in the past weeks. Not long ago, they also handed out dire warnings for users to stop giving personal data to the AI chatbot, as it still sometimes uses human reviewers to overlook the process.

“For the latest scams, lawsuits are an effective tool for establishing a legal precedent, disrupting the tools used by scammers, and raising the consequences for bad actors,” says the tech giant in the official announcement.

Unlike ChatGPT’s mobile app, which now can hear and speak with you, Google Bard is only available on the web and there is no official app for it. Scammers are using social media to trick people into downloading malware that they say is Bard. The tech giant has taken down hundreds of these scams.

Google is also suing people who are abusing the DMCA to take down the websites of their competitors. The DMCA is a law that protects copyright holders, but it is also being used by some people to harm their competitors. Google is taking action to stop this abuse, which has cost legitimate businesses “millions of dollars” throughout their attacks.